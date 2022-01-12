Unstoppable Domains releases NFT for Ethereum and Polygon as NFT for Ethereum and Polygon is released by Unstoppable Domains.

Unstoppable Domains launches NFT for Ethereum and Polygon.

On Tuesday, cryptocurrency investors saw Bitcoin and Shiba Inu regain some ground, thanks to a new “utility NFT” that provides domain security for Ethereum and Polygon coin holders.

After a massive crash in early 2022, Bitcoin was up 1.06 percent by the end of the day, bringing its value to (dollar)42,541.

Shiba Inu has also struggled over the last seven days, but a 2.60 percent increase on Tuesday pushed the coin back to (dollar)0.00002750, according to CoinBase.

Unstoppable Domains, a new company, will provide a single sign-on service for Etherum and Polygon using NFT domains.

According to CoinDesk, the “Login with Unstoppable” service will allow users to create a unique username in the form of an NFT that will function “much like Google sign-in, but without the snooping and with much more flexibility.”

“We think NFT domains are a really great place for building digital identity,” Unstoppable Domains CEO Matthew Gould told the outlet.

Scams involving cryptocurrency and dating apps

Some cryptocurrency scammers are now using dating apps to attract victims.

Scammers are posing as a long-distance love interest sharing a hot new cryptocurrency opportunity, according to some reports.

According to reports, cryptocurrency was involved in about 20% of the money lost in dating scams last year.

How to Avoid Scams on the Blockchain

Blockchain networks are the foundation of cryptocurrencies.

Scammers frequently claim that their blockchain is “under development” or “about to be released,” but all legitimate cryptos come with a website that can be used to verify the currency.

Users can use any search engine to find the connected blockchain by typing the name of the cryptocurrency followed by the words “blockchain explorer” or “blockchain scan.”

What is a blockchain, exactly?

A blockchain is a digital ledger that allows encrypted data to be securely transferred, making it nearly impossible to duplicate or counterfeit.

Any cryptocurrency transaction must start with this ledger.

People can use cryptocurrency to trade currency or assets digitally without going through a government or a bank.

What is the Metaverse?

“The metaverse is a set of virtual 3D spaces where you can share immersive experiences with each other when you can’t be together,” said Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s virtual reality boss.

“What comes after the internet? You get to be in the experiences instead of looking at a screen.

“You don’t have to do it in VR at first; most people will do it on their existing screens.”

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, dubbed it “the next version of the internet” and predicted that the true metaverse would be ready within a decade.

