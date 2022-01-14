Up close and personal with Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul

Borsa Istanbul, Turkiye, up close and personal

From Thursday’s close, the BIST 100 is up nearly 2.3 points.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The benchmark stock index in Turkiye closed at 2,072.93 points on Friday, up 0.11 percent from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index began the day at 2,071.35 points, up 2.28 points from Thursday’s close of 2,070.65 points.

During the day, the index reached a low of 2,049.32 points and a high of 2,081.07.

By market close, the BIST 100 had a total market value of around 1.66 trillion Turkish liras (roughly (dollar)123 billion), with a daily trading volume of 32.9 billion liras (roughly (dollar)2.43 billion.

In comparison to Thursday’s close, 60 stocks on the index rose, 34 fell, and six remained unchanged on the last trading day of the week.

Turkish Airlines, as well as the ironsteel producers Kardemir and Eregli, reported the highest trading volumes.

The best performer was automotive company Dogus, which saw its stock rise 9.99 percent, while market chains Sok’s stock fell 2.12 percent.

By market close, the price of one ounce of gold had dropped to (dollar)1,825.05 from (dollar)1,828.75 on Thursday.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), Brent crude oil was trading at around (dollar)83.4 per barrel.