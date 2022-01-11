Up close and personal with Turkiye’s Borsa Istanbul

From Monday’s close, the BIST 100 is up nearly 37 points.

ANKARA

On Tuesday, Turkiye’s main stock index closed at 1,963.59 points, up 1.92 percent from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 1,941.26 points, up 36.93 points from Monday’s close of 1,926.66 points.

The index’s daily low was 1,925.22 points, and its daily high was 1,978.12.

By market close, the BIST 100 had a total market value of around 1.60 trillion Turkish liras (roughly (dollar)118.3 billion), with a daily trading volume of 32.6 billion liras (roughly (dollar)2.47 billion.

In comparison to Monday’s close, the index rose 66 stocks, fell 31 stocks, and remained unchanged.

Turkish Airlines, Eregli, and private lender Garanti BBVA had the highest trading volumes.

Migros, a Turkish retailer, was the best performer, with shares up 9.97%, while Esen, a Turkish energy company, saw the sharpest drop, with shares down 4.22 percent.

By market close, the price of one ounce of gold was (dollar)1,808.80, down from (dollar)1,830 at Friday’s close.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530GMT), the price of Brent crude oil was around (dollar)80.2 per barrel.