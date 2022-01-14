Update for tax season 2022: IRS filing will begin 12 DAYS before the April deadline, as income tax delays enrage Twitter users.

AMERICANS can start filing their taxes in as little as 12 days, but experts warn that there may be delays in receiving their refunds, which has enraged Twitter users.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that tax season will begin on January 24 and end on April 18.

The IRS’ workload has increased in recent years due to budget cuts and stimulus programs.

Treasury officials predict a “frustrating season” for taxpayers, owing to delays caused by the pandemic, according to the Washington Post.

“And it begins,” one disgruntled Twitter user wrote.

Perhaps the Service will be more lenient if payments to them are late?”

“Such delays are not appreciated,” one person added. “The idea of the new portal was to issue refunds immediately once they were determined.”

“By definition, no matter how much more efficient you are, you can’t lose 25% of the workforce and expect to do the same volume of work,” John Koskinen, former IRS commissioner under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, told the Washington Post.

“It’s a problem in every department — information technology, revenue agents, and phone operators.”

What is the procedure for requesting a case with TAS?

There are several ways to request a case from the Taxpayer Advocate Service.

“The simplest is to download Form 911 and mail or fax it to your local office,” according to the service’s website.

Within four weeks of submitting Form 911, the requester should receive a response on their case.

What are the responsibilities of the Taxpayer Advocate Service?

The Taxpayer Advocate Service works to ensure that taxpayers are treated fairly and that they are aware of their rights.

According to the TAS website, “as an independent organization within the IRS, we protect taxpayers’ rights under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, assist taxpayers in resolving problems with the IRS, and recommend changes that will prevent problems.”

Who is the National Taxpayer Advocate, and what does he do?

According to the New York Post, the National Taxpayer Advocate is the head of the Taxpayer Advocate Service, which is an independent entity within the IRS.

According to the website, the service is “here to ensure that every taxpayer is treated fairly and that you are aware of and understand your rights.”

Part three of the IRS’s ‘crisis.’

The inclusion of monthly child tax credit payments and stimulus payments that are still lingering from last year could complicate tax returns this season, according to the outlet.

“As a result, if taxpayers do not file electronically or properly, the unprecedented processing and refund delays experienced in 2021 could be repeated, if not worsened, in 2022.”

entrepreneurship is all fun & games until tax season 😩🤢🤮 — BIG EMPRESS ENERGY™️ (@bigempressnergy) January 13, 2022