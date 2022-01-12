Update for tax season 2022: IRS filing will begin in 12 DAYS, well ahead of the April deadline, as experts warn of delays in receiving funds.

Update for tax season 2022: IRS filing will begin in just 12 DAYS, well ahead of the April deadline, as experts warn of cash flow issues.

AMERICANS can start filing their taxes in as little as 12 days, but experts warn that refunds may take longer.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that tax season will begin on January 24 and end on April 18.

In recent years, budget cuts and stimulus programs have added to the IRS’ workload.

Treasury officials predict a “frustrating season” for taxpayers due to delays caused by the pandemic, according to the Washington Post.

“By definition, no matter how much more efficient you are, you can’t lose 25% of the workforce and expect to do the same volume of work,” John Koskinen, the IRS commissioner under former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, told the Washington Post.

“It’s a problem that affects everyone: information technology, revenue agents, and people who answer the phones.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our tax season 2022 live blog…

What factors influence the amount of my refund?

The amount of money you get back on your tax return is determined by a number of factors.

Early filing, government debt, and credit claims are just a few of these variables.

Tax refunds in 2021 on average

According to the Internal Revenue Service, Americans received an average tax refund of (dollar)2,775 in 2021, an increase of 11% over the previous year.

After several months of waiting, some people received their tax refunds in early November 2021.