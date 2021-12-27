Update for the Child Tax Credit in 2022: Families will receive a New Year’s (dollar)1,800 payment as December (dollar)300 becomes the last monthly cash payment.

Update for the Child Tax Credit in 2022: Families will receive a New Year’s (dollar)1,800 payment, with December (dollar)300 serving as the final monthly cash payment.

THE DEADLINE for Congress to extend the (dollar)300 child tax credit payments to 2022 is approaching, and there is no indication that a deal will be reached before then.

Despite the fact that the deadline is December 28, the IRS has already begun shutting down CTC.

In February 2022, parents may be eligible for two payments, but only if a new bill to extend the stimulus relief program is passed.

Democrats have pushed for a 2022 renewal of the child tax credit, but West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has opposed it.

The IRS will not be able to process payments for January 15 because the Senate has adjourned for the rest of the year and has not yet passed the bill.

When did the CTC get started?

In 1997, the child tax credit was established.

It’s been around for more than two decades, and a proposal included in the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March, increased the payments.

“Families used to get a credit worth up to (dollar)167 per month per child under the age of 16,” according to Vox.

Continued child tax credit

The child tax credit will cover half of qualifying expenses up to $8,000 for every family earning (dollar)125,000 or less for the care of a child under the age of 13 or a spouse, parent, or other dependent who is unable to care for themselves.

A family can receive up to (dollar)16,000 in expenses if they are caring for two or more eligible dependents.

According to iHeart, it will cover up to 20% of the cost of living for families earning between (dollar)125,000 and (dollar)183,000.

Explanation of the Child Tax Credit

The CTC is defined by the Internal Revenue Service as “a credit allowed for a percentage of work-related expenses incurred by a taxpayer for the care of qualifying persons in order for the taxpayer to work or look for work.”

Since July 15, the IRS has been distributing money to eligible families through the child tax credit, which is worth up to (dollar)300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and (dollar)250 for each child aged 6 to 17.

Non-filers may be eligible for a lump-sum payment the following year if they do not file this year.

According to the IRS, eligible families who missed monthly payments can claim a lump-sum payment by filing a federal income tax return in 2021.

This includes families who don’t have to file taxes on a regular basis.

People can use the Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant to check their eligibility, according to the agency.

