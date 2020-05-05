Update From The World Of Animal Crossing: Scorpions Are The New Bugs In Town

While on lockdown, millions of people worldwide were given a chance to wander around and go to places through the global sensation Animal Crossing: New Horizons video game. It is a life simulation video game made by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. Since it was released on March 20, the game becomes an instant hit, which is partially owed to the coronavirus pandemic that restricted the movement of people.

In a report in CBR.com, it was revealed that the most popular bug in the game, the tarantulas, are on their way out this May as new and equally deadly critters will replace the deadly spider in the player’s islands.

The report added that this month, scorpions would be migrating to the Northern Hemisphere, while tarantulas will move to the Southern Hemisphere. In November, the two deadly critters will trade places again.

Players across the world learn to love the tarantula, at least virtually, because it is easy to catch. Catching bugs is essential in playing the game since it is one of the easiest methods to get Bells and one way of filling up Blathers’ Museum with new creatures. As a result, tarantulas become one of the most famous bugs in New Horizons. The deadly spider can lay eggs at night and can be used to trade-in for a large number of Bells. According to the report, the tarantula has become a sought-after commodity in Animal Crossing. It is so hot as a commodity that players are finding many innovative methods to snatch the highest number of tarantulas as they can.

Gamers discovered that they could make tarantula islands by manipulating the tarantula’s egg-laying activity on the Mystery Tour islands. Players learn that this method is the easiest way to fill up their pockets. On one island alone, players can earn more than 300,000 Bells in a night. The technique became so popular that Nintendo had to reduce the spawn rates for all insects and lower the value of several kinds of high valued critters to make it harder for players to abuse the bug economy.

But tarantulas are on their way out this May as a new deadly critter will soon roam the Animal Crossing, the scorpions. Players should not get sad above the parting of tarantulas since it is just temporary. Here is a tip for all the gamers. The spawning strategy that they are employing on tarantulas is also an effective method with scorpions. So, they can still get many Bells and fill up the Blathers’ Museum.

CBR.com revealed that like the deadly spider, scorpions also sell in exchange for 8,000 Bells at Nook’s Cranny or trade for 12,000 Bells to traveling bug connoisseur Flick. The eight-legged arachnid also lay eggs at night between 7 PM and 4 AM in random places on the island.

Scorpions can quickly become agitated when someone is approaching it with a net. If someone waits too long to strike or fails to capture the scorpion, it will sting him, and he will respawn in front of his home,” the report said. Villagers on the island will admit that there are scorpions, and they will comment on someone who has been attacked by the arachnid.

However, unlike tarantulas, scorpions cannot travel across ramps or lower areas, which makes it easier to run away from scorpions if they started chasing someone. And the scorpions have a distinguishable sound compared to tarantulas. But gamers who are expert in catching tarantulas will not have a hard time finding scorpion.

