Update on the Cola Social Security increase for 2022 – (dollar)200 in social security and military retirement money revealed – do you qualify?

In January 2022, about 72 million Americans, including retired military personnel, will see a 5.9% increase in Coca-Cola prices.

For most retired military members, a 5.9% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) will be applied based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index.

Additionally, effective December 1, 2021, those receiving Survivor Benefit Plan annuities and the Special Survivor Indemnity Allowance (SSIA) will receive a raise.

From the beginning of 2022, the average cost of living allowance, or Cola, will increase by (dollar)92 per month.

However, according to CNBC, the exact amount for each recipient varies.

The 5.9% increase will benefit Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients as well, with average monthly payments rising from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358 a month – an increase of (dollar)76.

The massive increase is due to a spike in inflation as the economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic’s effects.

The federal benefit will now be at its highest level since 1982 as a result of the increase.

The average monthly Social Security payment for a retired worker is expected to be (dollar)1,657 next year.

The benefits of a typical couple would increase by (dollar)154 per month, to (dollar)2,753.

Cola has an impact on 1 in 5 Americans’ household budgets.

There are nearly 70 million people in this group, which includes Social Security recipients, disabled veterans, and federal retirees.

Because of the COLA increase, the trust that funds Social Security benefits could run out of money a year sooner.

According to Fox Business, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that after the hike, this will happen in 2032.

It comes after officials recently predicted that funding would run out in 2033, a year earlier than expected.

Healthcare and housing costs have increased by 145 percent and 118 percent, respectively, according to the Senior Citizens League, while COLAs have only increased Social Security checks by 55 percent since 2000.

According to the study, Social Security claimants have lost 32% of their purchasing power.

Inflation occurs when supply does not meet demand, resulting in price increases across the economy.

Everything has gotten much more expensive, from food to gas.

Additionally, according to the Congressional Research Service, Medicare Part B premiums will rise from (dollar)148.50 to (dollar)157.70 per month.

