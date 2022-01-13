Update on the 2022 stimulus check – Automatic (dollar)1,100 payments were deposited THIS WEEK, as calls for a fourth (dollar)2,000 direct cash payment grew.

THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS may receive a large new stimulus check in the coming days, after they began to be distributed this week.

Californians can expect to receive their final round of stimulus payments on January 11, 2022.

Some 180,000 payments totaling (dollar)127 million were sent out in late December as part of the California pandemic stimulus program, and should arrive throughout January.

It comes as many people are demanding recurring (dollar)2,000 payments as the pandemic drags on.

During the ongoing crisis, the initiative requests that Congress send (dollar)2,000 monthly payments to adults and (dollar)1,000 to children.

During the pandemic, a number of states and cities experimented with recurring payments, also known as universal basic income.

Americans are unlikely to receive a fourth stimulus check.

Who would be eligible to participate?

The following workers would be eligible if the Oregon proposal became law:

Thousands of workers may be eligible for assistance.

Democratic lawmakers in Oregon are reportedly “reviving” a proposal to provide a (dollar)1,000 stimulus check to essential employees.

According to Oregon Live, it would benefit residents who worked during the pandemic’s peak.

According to an initial analysis, at least 230,000 workers would be eligible, but Portland representative Andrea Valderrama said lawmakers are still waiting for clarification from the Oregon Employment Department on how many would be eligible.

During a pandemic, unemployment is at an all-time high.

In April 2020, the pandemic was at its peak.

According to the Congressional Research Service, at the time, the unemployment rate had risen to 14.8 percent, the highest since data collection began in 1948.

Prior to Covid-19, there was a high unemployment rate.

The unemployment rate in the United States before the pandemic was 3.5 percent.

The national rate is currently 4.2 percent as of mid-December, and it has been declining since the worst of the pandemic shutdowns in April 2020.

What is the rate of unemployment?

The US unemployment rate is currently 3.9 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There are 6.3 million unemployed citizens in the country.