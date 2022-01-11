Update on the 4th stimulus check for 2022 – Following automatic (dollar)5,200 boosts, new payments of (dollar)1,100 were issued TODAY.

Update on the 4th stimulus check for 2022 – Following automatic (dollar)5,200 increases, new payments of (dollar)1,100 were issued TODAY.

Tomorrow, stimulus checks worth between (dollar)600 and (dollar)1,100 will be mailed out, and here are the zip codes that will receive the funds.

Californians can expect to receive their final round of stimulus payments on January 11, 2022.

Some 180,000 payments totaling (dollar)127 million were sent out in late December as part of the California pandemic stimulus program, and should arrive throughout January.

It comes after the Navajo council voted last month to send stimulus checks worth up to $2,000 to eligible adults and $600 to each child, totaling $ 5,200 for a family of two adults and two children.

The bill was passed by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on December 29, and it will provide over 345,000 hardship checks to tribe members.

The funds come from the Navajo Nation Fiscal Recovery Funds (NNFRF), which total $557 million.

Payments could be delayed if information is incorrect.

Stimulus checks and plus-up payments are still being issued, with the latter being issued if the IRS owes you more money than it has already paid.

Unless you’ve signed up for direct deposit payments, these will typically be issued as paper checks, just like advance child tax credits.

You’ll also want to make sure you receive the IRS letter confirming when your payment was sent.

This is critical information for anyone who may be eligible for a stimulus check but is experiencing delays in receiving their funds.

The IRS’ Get My Payment tool can help you figure out how much you’ll get and how you’ll be paid.

For students, there are funds available to help them get ahead.

On December 15, hundreds of students received a surprise holiday stimulus payment of (dollar)6,300.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta gave students (dollar)6,300 to cover various education-related expenses.

Up to 750 students were reportedly enrolled at the school.

The Agriculture Department continues to send out cash payments.

“They deserve financial support and recognition for their efforts to meet personal and family needs while still providing essential services,” Vilsak said.

“This grant program is yet another component of this Administration’s efforts to ensure that assistance to mitigate the pandemic’s effects reaches those who need it most.”

The USDA distributes cash to farmers.

The US Department of Agriculture has set aside a whopping (dollar)700 million to compensate employees who have incurred unexpected costs, such as having to purchase their own PPE and taking unpaid leave.

Tom Vilsack, the US Agriculture Secretary,…

