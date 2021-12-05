Update on the Child Tax Credit for 2021: An IRS extension will make a surprise “(dollar)8,000 stimulus check” available in December.

Update on the Child Tax Credit for 2021: Thanks to an IRS extension, a surprise “(dollar)8,000 stimulus check” will be available this December.

CALLING FOR THE CHILD TAX CREDIT TO BE EXTENDED THROUGH 2022 IS GROWING.

The child tax credit will be paid on a monthly basis starting in July 2021 and ending in December 2021.

In 2021, there will be only one child tax credit payment, which will be made on December 15, 2021.

Those who have not yet claimed payments could receive up to (dollar)1,800 on December 15, with the remaining (dollar)1,800 due next year when they file a 2021 tax return.

However, some families earning less than (dollar)125,000 per year may be eligible for a stimulus check of up to (dollar)8,000 from the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.

Fill out IRS Form 2441, detailing your Child and Dependent Care Expenses, and attach it to your 2021 tax return form to claim the amount.

WHAT IS THE RESCUE PLAN FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA?

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law on March 11, 2021, by Biden.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed a (dollar)1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill.

“The American Rescue Plan will change the course of the pandemic and provide immediate relief for American workers,” the bill claims.

It states, “The plan will build a bridge to an equitable economic recovery and reduce child poverty immediately.”

Biden’s emergency legislation aims to fund vaccinations, provide immediate and direct relief to pandemic-affected families, and help struggling communities.

REPAYMENT PROTECTION IS NOT AVAILABLE TO YOU IF YOU:

If your modified AGI is at or above the amounts listed below based on your filing status on your 2021 tax return, you will not be eligible for any repayment protection.

HOW TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR REPAYMENT PROTECTION

If you qualify for full repayment protection, you won’t have to pay back any money the IRS has given you.

If you lived in the United States for more than half of 2021, you are eligible.

In addition, if your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2021 is at or below the following amount, you qualify for repayment protection based on the filing status of your 2021 tax return:

CHANGES IN YOUR CHILD’S TAX CREDIT PAYMENT

A qualifying child who lived with you in 2021, then moved homes during 2021 and spent more than half of the tax year with a different individual, could result in receiving an excess advance child tax credit payment.

Your CTC would be affected as well if your income increased in 2021.

If your filing status changes in 2021, you may receive more money than you’re entitled to.

