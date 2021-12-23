Update on the Child Tax Credit for 2022 – A surprise ‘(dollar)8,000 stimulus’ check is on the way as the IRS’ December 28 cash deadline approaches.

In the new year, cash-strapped American families with two children may be eligible for a payment of up to (dollar)8,000.

Parents with children under the age of 13 and an annual income of less than (dollar)125,000 are eligible to receive the additional funds.

The assistance is known as the child and dependent tax credit, and it aims to assist working families with their financial obligations to their children.

The maximum amount you could claim for two or more children in 2020 and previous years was (dollar)6,000.

However, thanks to the American Rescue Act, this amount has been increased in 2021, which may come as a surprise to many families.

It comes as Congress’s deadline for passing a package for January 15 child tax payments approaches on December 28.

The IRS has given Congress until December 28 to pass the bill in order for January 15 payments to be sent out on time.

If a deal isn’t reached, families will miss out on the extra cash next month.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Child Tax Credit live blog…

This year, how many more payments are there?

This year’s child tax credit payments are finished.

On December 15, 2021, the final payment was made.

December payments are lower than usual, and the trend is expected to continue.

The problem affected married couples filing jointly who only had one spouse change their bank account or address.

Both parents had to make the change if they wanted to opt out of a monthly payment or change their bank or address information.

Only half the money was affected if one person made a change.

According to the IRS, the split payment caused a delay and resulted in some people receiving slightly more money than they should have received.

Even if you weren’t affected by the September problem, you might only get half of your money in December if one of your spouses recently made a similar change.

Why were some December checks lower?

Some people received a larger check for their final advance child tax credit payment, while others received less.

Some families may have not received the full (dollar)250 or (dollar)300 per child due to a technical issue with the September payment.

Approximately 2% of CTC families were initially denied payment but later received more than the correct amount.

Rather than requiring people to repay the debt, the IRS has decided to reduce the remaining payments for 2021.

Was it true that checks helped people get out of poverty?

According to the SPM (Supplemental Poverty Measure), which was recently released…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.