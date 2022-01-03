Update on the Child Tax Credit for 2022: After the 2021 deadline, the IRS will send out surprise ‘(dollar)8,000 stimulus’ checks.

Some parents may receive payments worth up to (dollar)8,000 in 2022, as the IRS begins to distribute the sixth round of payments for the expanded Child Tax Credit.

Parents with at least two children under the age of 13 and an adjusted gross income of less than (dollar)125,000 may be eligible for additional funds.

The payments are a part of the tax credit for children and dependents.

The credit is intended to assist families in covering other costs associated with providing care and support for their children.

Congress passed the American Rescue Package in March, resulting in a $1.9 trillion relief package that expanded the CTC program to include direct payments for the first time.

Families must fill out form 2441 and include it with their federal income tax return to be eligible for the funds.

You can find more information on the IRS website.

You must file your tax returns for the previous year in order to claim the CTC in 2022.

Payments in advance of the expansion

Prior to the America Rescue Plan, or Covid-19, which began in March, families could receive up to (dollar)2,000 per month for each qualifying dependent.

The payments are now (dollar)3,600 per dependent, and the expansion will last until 2022 if the Build Back Better Agenda is passed.

What exactly is the American Recovery Plan?

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by Biden on March 11, 2021.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the (dollar)1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill is intended to provide relief to the country.

“The American Rescue Plan will change the course of the pandemic and provide immediate relief for American workers,” according to the bill.

“The plan will pave the way for a more equitable economic recovery and reduce child poverty immediately,” it says.

Biden’s emergency legislation aims to fund vaccinations, provide immediate and direct relief to pandemic-affected families, and help struggling communities.