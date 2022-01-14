Update on the Child Tax Credit for 2022 – After the 2021 payments are completed, automatic double ‘(dollar)3,600 stimulus’ checks could arrive THIS MONTH.

Update on the Child Tax Credit for 2022 – After 2021 payments end, automatic double ‘(dollar)3,600 stimulus’ checks could arrive THIS MONTH.

To make up for missed child tax payments in January, lawmakers may decide to issue new payments.

President Joe Biden is working on a bill that, if passed, would reinstate the payments and compensate parents for the money they won’t see until January, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“If we get it done in January, we’ve discussed with Treasury officials and others the possibility of doing double payments in February,” she said.

Following the end of direct 2021 check boosts, families may be eligible for new “(dollar)3,600 stimulus” payments when their tax returns are filed this year.

Although most families received six advance child tax credit payments worth up to (dollar)1,800 per child in 2021, they may now be eligible for up to (dollar)3,600 per child under the age of six when their tax returns are filed in April.

The payments are included in the tax credit for children and dependents.

By covering other costs, the credit is intended to assist families in providing care and support for their children.

For parents with children aged six to seventeen, the amount is up to (dollar)3,000 per child.

Is the current CTC sufficient in the eyes of parents?

According to the Cost of Care Survey, 25% of parents believe the current system is adequate.

56% believe the plan should go further in assisting families with child care.

The increase in child tax credit payments is supported by 79 percent of those polled.

Sacrifices made in order to pay for child care

94 percent of parents have had to make at least one major sacrifice in the last year, according to Care.com:

What is an affordable child care rate?

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), child care costs should not exceed 7% of a family’s annual income.

Most families currently report that child care costs account for at least 10% of their household income.

Child care expenses

According to the 2021 Cost of Care Survey, the majority of families are having difficulty paying for child care.

Child care costs account for at least 10% of the income for 85% of the families surveyed.

In 2020, more than half of the families surveyed (57%) will spend more than (dollar)10,000 on child care.

In 2021, 59% of families will spend more than $10,000 on child care.