Update on the Child Tax Credit for 2022 – An important IRS letter is being sent out, as thousands of people may be eligible for a refund of (dollar)3,600 when they file their taxes.

TAXPAYERS may be eligible for an extra (dollar)3,600 when they file their taxes in 2022, but they must keep an important IRS letter in order to claim it.

The IRS will send a letter to those eligible for the (dollar)3,600 expanded child tax credit, which will affect 36 million families.

Taxpayers can file as early as January 24, 2022, but parents should wait until they receive Letter 6419: Child Tax Credit (CTC) advance for 2021.

Families who qualified for the expanded Child Tax Credit but did not receive any monthly payments in 2021 can still claim the full amount on their 2021 tax returns.

The IRS hopes that by sending out the official forms, it will be able to avoid errors and delays in the processing of tax returns.

When tax returns are filed next year, parents who didn’t receive advance Child Tax Credit payments could receive up to (dollar)3,600 per child under the age of six.

This amount is up to (dollar)3,000 for children aged six to seventeen.

You will also be able to claim up to (dollar)3,600 if you have a newborn baby in December.

Parents who give birth on December 31 can claim the tax credit for newborns if the eligibility requirements are met, according to the IRS.

Keep track of the letter the IRS sent you this month if you received a child tax credit payment in 2021 to avoid further delays.

The letter will be numbered “6419,” and it will include important details such as the number of children who are eligible for tax credits and the total amount of tax credit payments received in 2021.

You should also be receiving another letter “6475” if you qualified for the third round of stimulus.

This letter will help you determine if you are eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return.

Why am I being held hostage by my tax refund?

Families who applied for and received child tax credit payments are at the top of the list for potential delays.

You could face weeks or even months of delays if you make a mistake, such as incorrectly claiming the amount you received from advance child tax credit payments or a mathematical error.

Even if you file correctly on January 24, you may still have to wait.

This is due to a 2015 law that prevents the IRS from issuing child tax credit refunds until mid-February…

