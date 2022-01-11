Update on the Child Tax Credit for 2022 – Payments of the double ‘(dollar)3,600 stimulus’ check could arrive WEEKS before the April boost.

Update on the Child Tax Credit for 2022 – Payments of the double ‘(dollar)3,600 stimulus’ check could be sent in WEEKS ahead of the April increase.

Although there is currently no agreement in place to send a new child tax credit payment, the White House has expressed optimism about future assistance.

President Joe Biden is working on a bill that, if passed, would restore the payments and compensate for the money lost in January, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“If we get it done in January, we’ve discussed with Treasury officials and others the possibility of doing double payments in February,” she said.

Following the end of direct 2021 check boosts, families may be eligible for new “(dollar)3,600 stimulus” payments when tax returns are filed this year.

Although most families received six advance child tax credit payments worth up to $1,800 per child in 2021, they could now receive up to $3,600 per child under the age of six when tax returns are filed in April.

The payments are included in the tax credit for children and dependents.

The credit is intended to assist families in covering other costs associated with providing care and support for their children.

For the most up-to-date information on the Child Tax Credit, visit our live blog…

What is CHILDCTC, and what does it stand for?

According to the White House website, your bank account will label child tax credit deposits as CHILDCTC.

If you get your child tax credit payments electronically, the company name will be “IRS TREAS 310” and the text description will be “CHILDCTC.”

When did the CTC get started?

In 1997, the child tax credit was established.

It’s been around for more than two decades, and a proposal included in the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law last March, increased the payments.

“Previously, families could get a credit worth up to (dollar)167 per month for each child under the age of 16,” according to Vox.