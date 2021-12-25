Update on the Child Tax Credit for 2022: The IRS is sending parents (dollar)1,400 bonus’stimulus checks’ after restoring a better extension.

Update on the Child Tax Credit for 2022: The IRS will send parents (dollar)1,400 bonus’stimulus checks’ after a better extension is built in.

IN 2022, PARENTS across the United States could receive “stimulus checks” worth up to (dollar)1,400 on top of their tax refund.

Those who are eligible for the funds must have had a child born in 2021 or acquired a new dependent in 2022, allowing them to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their next tax return.

In addition, American families with two children may be eligible for a payment of up to (dollar)8,000 in the coming year.

Parents with children under the age of 13 and an annual income of less than (dollar)125,000 are eligible to receive the additional funds.

The assistance is known as the child and dependent tax credit, and it aims to assist working families with their financial obligations to their children.

The maximum amount you could claim for two or more children in 2020 and previous years was (dollar)6,000, but the amount was increased in 2021 thanks to the American Rescue Act.

It comes as Congress approaches the December 28 deadline for passing its package for January 15 child tax payments, the deadline set by the IRS to ensure that payments due on January 15 are sent out on time.

Families will not receive that extra cash boost next month if a deal is not reached.

CTC expansion would allow for more ‘breathing space.’

Supporters of the Build Back Better Agenda claim that by extending the Child Tax Credit, it will give millions of Americans breathing room and enable them to better care for their families.

“Millions of Americans—especially women—are unable to join the workforce because they are staying home to care for their families,” Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted.

“By cutting child care and elder care costs and extending the expanded Child Tax Credit, the Build Back Better Agenda gives them breathing room,” Emhoff continued.

Return or pay any payments that are incorrect.

Families who are receiving advanced child tax payments for a dependent who turns 18 before the end of the year should opt out of future payments, according to experts.

If they don’t, they may be required to repay the entire sum when they file their taxes.

Some families didn’t show up.

Some families have yet to receive their Child Tax Credit payments because they lived in the United States for less than half of 2019 or 2020, or because their financial circumstances during those years disqualified them from receiving payments.

Families with new babies or adopted children must update their information in the IRS portal to ensure that their tax returns are accurate.

The expanded Child Tax Credit has lifted millions of children out of poverty nationwide—including thousands in the #MA7. The Senate must pass the #BuildBackBetter Act now so we can extend this critical benefit & help families weather this unprecedented crisis. pic.twitter.com/ZMiwG8MEXg — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 23, 2021