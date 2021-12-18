Update on the Child Tax Credit – Lawmakers have just DAYS to extend payments, putting struggling families in a bind.

Update on the child tax credit – Congress has only DAYS to extend payments, putting struggling families in a bind.

Families who are cash-strapped will have to wait a long time for future child tax credit “stimulus checks,” as lawmakers only have a few days to extend payments.

On December 15, millions of Americans will receive their final monthly check, which could be worth up to (dollar)300 per child, but it will be the final advance payment.

Senators are debating whether or not to pass Joe Biden’s (dollar)2 trillion Build Back Better bill.

According to the Washington Post, IRS officials have warned lawmakers that if families want to receive a child tax credit payment on January 15, they must pass the bill by December 28.

“I’m deeply concerned because it would be a tragedy if the child tax credit expires,” Colorado Senator Michael Bennet said.

“We need to make sure we don’t cancel this at the start of the year.”

That is going to be a disaster.”

“Our country would not accept vulnerable senior citizens missing out on a Social Security payment,” said Ron Wyden, an Oregon senator.

“Similarly, missing out on a child tax credit payment is unacceptable for vulnerable children and families.”

“Our view is that the child tax credit is a really important, basic support for families, and that we should extend it,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.

“And we should extend it because it is accomplishing what we hoped it would: dramatically reducing child poverty in America, dramatically reducing poverty in America, and giving families some breathing room in an extremely strong but uncertain economy.”

Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, expressed reservations about the bill’s size.

According to The Hill, he is attempting to keep the cost under (dollar)1.75 trillion because of inflation concerns.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Biden said when asked if he could count on Manchin’s support.

I’ll speak with him at the start of the week.”

Although the expanded child tax credit program is set to expire in 2022, Biden has previously called for an extension until 2025.

Since July, eligible Americans have received up to (dollar)300 per child per month in advance payments.

Families with children aged six to seventeen have received up to (dollar)250 per child.

A one-time payment of (dollar)500 was made to college-aged students between the ages of 18 and 24.

Payments of up to (dollar)300 will be mailed to homes beginning Wednesday (December 15), but some Americans may be eligible for a larger sum if they applied for advance child tax credits late.

