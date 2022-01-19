Update on the Coca-Cola increase for Social Security in 2022 – New (dollar)1,657 checks are being automatically mailed out TODAY, and a SSI increase is also on the way.

Update on the Coca-Cola increase for Social Security in 2022 – New (dollar)1,657 checks are being sent out automatically TODAY, and an SSI increase is also on the way.

Today, millions of people will receive NEW Social Security checks worth (dollar)1,657.

Beginning January 19, those born between the 11th and the 20th will receive their checks on the third Wednesday of each month.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive an extra (dollar)821 in their next checks.

Because of the holiday schedule, SSI claimants received two checks in December reflecting the new cost-of-living adjustment (Cola), with a third check due on February 1.

The monthly maximum for SSI is now (dollar)841 per month for an individual in 2022, compared to (dollar)794 in 2021, according to the Social Security Administration.

In July, the Social Security Administration reported that more than 7.8 million Americans were receiving SSI benefits.

Both Social Security and SSI benefits are available to seniors.

The COLA increased Social Security payments by 5.9% for about 70 million retired Americans, the largest increase in 40 years.

Monthly payments are determined by an individual’s work history and the age at which they first apply for benefits.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) mailed COLA notices to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries throughout December.

Americans who have received these recalculated checks can now expect to see them soon.

What is SSI, and how does it work?

Seniors who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) can receive up to (dollar)841 per month.

SSI is a federal program that pays monthly benefits to adults and children with disabilities or blindness who have income and resources that fall below certain financial thresholds.

SSI payments are also made to people over the age of 65 who are financially eligible but do not have a disability.

Both SSI and Social Security are available to people who qualify.

Why was the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) increased?

To keep up with inflation, the Social Security Administration (SSA) increased the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9%, but this isn’t enough for many people.

On January 12, the Labor Department released new inflation figures, showing that inflation reached 7% in December, the highest level since 1982.

‘Retirement credits that have been postponed’ is a term that has been used to

The SSA will increase your benefit if you wait until you’re 70 to start receiving benefits because you’ve accumulated “delayed retirement credits.”

The retirement benefits will be paid out until you pass away.

The amount of money you get each month depends on when you start receiving your retirement benefit.

You can start receiving Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but your benefits will be reduced by up to 30%

