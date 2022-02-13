Update on the COLA for 2022 – The maximum Social Security benefit now stands at (dollar)4,194 as exact payment dates are revealed.

Update on the COLA increase for 2022 – The maximum Social Security benefit now stands at (dollar)4,194 as the exact payment dates are revealed.

In February, Americans will receive new SSI checks, with a COLA that will provide additional funds to Social Security recipients.

The SSA is sending out checks in three waves this month, depending on the recipient’s birth date: February 9, 16, or 23.

After higher payments were issued in February’s first batch of checks, the maximum Social Security benefit was raised to (dollar)4,194.

Beginning this year, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increased to 5.9%, affecting 64 million claimants.

Last month, SSI claimants who received at least (dollar)3,389 per month in 2021 were given an extra (dollar)200 payment.

If you retire at 70 in 2021, your maximum benefit will be (dollar)3,895, but if you retire at 70 in 2022, your maximum benefit will be (dollar)4,194.

Part two of the executive order

A portal for Medicare claimants is also being developed, which will focus on ways for them to save money on healthcare and prescription drugs.

“You should be able to apply for Social Security benefits without having to go to a Social Security office, and Medicare should reach out to you proactively with the tools you need to manage your health and save money,” President Biden said to reporters before signing the order.

According to Bloomberg, other Americans who receive benefits such as food stamps will find it easier to apply for them and confirm their eligibility and income.

The benefits executive order

A new executive order could make it easier for Americans to get Social Security, food stamps, and other government benefits.

The order, which was signed by Vice President Joe Biden late last year, will require the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to call Americans back instead of putting them on hold.

Social Security recipients will also have access to a new online tool aimed at reducing wait times.

Overpayments must be repaid

Unless you request a lower withholding amount, the Social Security Administration will withhold the full amount of your benefit each month to repay overpayments.

That request must be approved by the Social Security Administration.

After you’ve been notified of an overpayment, you’ll be subjected to a full withholding period of 30 days.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) withholds 10% of your maximum federal benefit rate each month if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

If you can’t afford it, you can ask the SSA to take less.

Alternatively, you can request that the overpayment be repaid at a higher-than-ten-percentage-point rate.

Is it possible to be paid too much?

