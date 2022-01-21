Update on the Cola increase for Social Security 2022 – Automatic Supplemental Security Income checks are being sent out as (dollar)1,657 payments.

Update on the Cola increase for Social Security in 2022 – Automatic Supplemental Security Income checks are being sent out as (dollar)1,657 payments.

IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS, AMERICANS IN NEED OF MONEY WILL RECEIVE A HUGE BONUS.

The good news is that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will now receive an increase of (dollar)821.

Because of the holiday schedule, SSI claimants received two checks in December reflecting the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), with a third check due on February 1.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the monthly SSI maximum for an individual in 2022 is (dollar)841 per month, up from (dollar)794 in 2021.

On Wednesday, millions of people received new Social Security checks worth (dollar)1,657.

Social Security recipients born between the 11th and the 20th of the month will receive their checks on the third Wednesday of the month, which was January 19.

Both Social Security and SSI benefits are available to seniors.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Cola 2022 increase live blog…

It’s possible that cash flow won’t change.

The Senior Citizens League’s Social Security and Medicare policy analyst, Mary Johnson, warned that Americans’ cash flow may remain unchanged.

“Prices will continue to rise faster than the COLA,” she told CBS News.

“As a result, retirees and anyone living on a fixed income should be aware that the 5.9% increase may appear to be a larger increase than we’ve ever seen.”

“However, once they look at their household budget, they’ll see that it still won’t cover all of the rising bills.”

Inflation is expected to remain high in 2022, according to Johnson.

What are Social Security credits, and what are they used for?

To be eligible for Social Security benefits, you must have completed “enough work.”

Earning 40 Social Security credits is what the Social Security Administration (SSA) considers “enough work.”

For every (dollar)1,510 in covered earnings in 2022, an individual will receive one Social Security credit.

You can get a maximum of four Social Security credits per year, but you must earn at least (dollar)6,040 to qualify.

As a result, you’ll need to work for at least ten years to earn 40 credits.

You can earn up to 40 credits.

However, you must have at least 40 credits to be eligible for Social Security benefits.