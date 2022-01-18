Update on the Cola increase for Social Security in 2022 – As part of the SSI boost, automatic new (dollar)1,657 checks will be sent out TOMORROW.

Update on the 2022 Social Security Cola Increase – As part of the SSI boost, automatic new (dollar)1,657 checks will be sent out TOMORROW.

NEW Social Security checks in the amount of $1,657 will be mailed to millions of people tomorrow.

Starting on January 19, those born between the 11th and the 20th will receive their checks on the third Wednesday of each month.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive an extra (dollar)821 in their next checks.

Because of the holiday schedule, SSI claimants received two checks in December reflecting the new cost-of-living adjustment (Cola), with a third check due on February 1.

According to the Social Security Administration, the monthly maximum for SSI in 2022 is (dollar)841, up from (dollar)794 in 2021.

More than 7.8 million Americans were receiving SSI benefits in July, according to an SSA report.

Seniors are eligible for both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.

The COLA increased Social Security payments by 5.9% for about 70 million retired Americans, the largest increase in 40 years.

Monthly payments are determined by an individual’s work history and the age at which they first apply for benefits.

COLA notices were mailed to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries throughout December by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Americans who have received these recalculated checks can now expect to see them soon.

When do you get your SSI payments?

The timing of the payments is determined by your birthday.

If your birthday falls between January 1 and October 10, your check will be deposited on the second Wednesday of each month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th of the month, your money will be deposited on the third Wednesday of each month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and the 31st of the month, your money will be deposited on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

The following is the payment schedule for January 2022:

What is COLA, and how does it work?

The COLA, or cost-of-living adjustment, is intended to compensate for recent inflation, and the amount increases or decreases each year according to a formula.

Each year, the COLA is calculated using data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the third quarter.

Social Security claimants do not receive a COLA if the CPI-W decreases or remains unchanged.

However, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirming a 5.4 percent price increase for the 12-month period ending in September, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients will see a 5.9% increase in COLA in 2022.

What is SSI, and what does it stand for?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a monthly payment of up to (dollar)841 available to eligible seniors.