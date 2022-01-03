Update on the Cola Social Security increase for 2022 – (dollar)1,657 checks will be sent in DAYS as part of a massive cost-of-living adjustment.

The first Cola Social Security payments of 2022 will be sent out this month, with those born between the 1st and 10th of the month receiving the first installment.

Following the largest cost-of-living adjustment in just under 40 years, this year’s payments will be 5.9% higher than in 2021, representing a (dollar)92 increase for retirees.

The increase in Coca-Cola is linked to the rise in the consumer price index, as determined by the US Department of Labor Statistics.

Due to the increase in payments, a retired worker’s monthly check will increase from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657 per month on average.

Meanwhile, the benefits of a typical couple will increase by (dollar)154 per month, from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits for disabled Americans will also increase by 5.9%.

The average monthly benefit for disabled workers will increase by (dollar)76, from $1,282 to $1,358.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Cola 2022 increase live blog…

Benefits for Survivors

Members of your family may be eligible for benefits based on your earnings after you die.

If your deceased spouse or former spouse worked long enough under Social Security, you and your children may qualify for benefits as well.

If you are 60 years old or older, you may be eligible for benefits as a widow or widower.

If they are disabled and over the age of 50, they can start receiving your benefits.

If they are caring for a deceased child who is younger than 16 and disabled, they can receive your benefits at any age.

In addition, if a spouse or child meets certain criteria, a one-time payment of (dollar)255 can be made to them.

Survivors must apply within two years of the date of death for this payment.

Benefits from retirement

The age at which you begin receiving retirement benefits has an impact on the amount of money you will receive each month.

You can start receiving Social Security retirement benefits as soon as you turn 62, but doing so will reduce your benefits by up to 30%.

You will receive full benefits if you wait until you reach full retirement age (66 in most cases).

You can also wait until you’re 70 to begin receiving benefits.

Because you earned “delayed retirement credits,” the SSA will boost your benefit.

The retirement benefits will continue to be paid until you pass away.

Payments for the holidays, as usual

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, who typically receive benefits on the first of the month, will be impacted by the holidays.

SSI benefits are usually delayed because January 1st is a federal holiday.

