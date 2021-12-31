Update on the Cola Social Security Increase for 2022 – How to Calculate Cost of Living Adjustments After the Largest Increase in 39 YEARS

In January 2022, approximately 72 million Americans will receive a 5.9% Cola increase, the largest increase in Social Security payments in 39 years.

Most retired military members will receive a 5.9% Cost of Living Adjustment (Cola) based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index.

Additionally, those who are covered by the Survivor Benefit Plan annuities and the Special Survivor Indemnity Allowance (SSIA) have received a raise, which will take effect on December 1, 2021.

From the beginning of 2022, the average cost of living allowance, or Cola, will increase by (dollar)92 per month.

However, according to CNBC, the exact amount for each recipient varies.

The 5.9% increase will benefit Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients as well, with average monthly payments increasing from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358 a month – an increase of (dollar)76.

The large increase is due to a spike in inflation as the economy tries to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal benefit will now be at its highest level since 1982 as a result of the increase.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Cola 2022 increase live blog…