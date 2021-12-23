Update on the December surprise stimulus check: final (dollar)1,000 payments are due in a week; make sure you’ve taken action.

Final (dollar)1,000 stimulus payments are due in a week, so make sure you’ve acted.

THOSE who are eligible for “surprise” December (dollar)1,000 stimulus checks must act quickly in the coming week.

In the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Connecticut is one of several states that has created a stimulus program for residents to help out.

Residents must act quickly — before the year ends — in order to receive the additional (dollar)1,000 stimulus check.

Connecticut’s Back to Work program, which provides (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks, began in May and will end on December 31, 2021.

The program, according to Governor Ned Lamont, was created to assist struggling residents as they return to regular work.

“Many workers who were displaced during the early months of the pandemic and faced long-term unemployment are now returning to work and beginning to rebuild,” Lamont said.

“This one-time bonus payment will assist some of those workers in paying for the essentials they require to return to work, such as childcare.”

“This is the newest tool in our pandemic recovery toolbox.”

The checks must meet more stringent requirements than in other states, including details on when residents applied for unemployment and how long they were unemployed.

To be eligible for the stimulus payment, residents must also have found work.

Residents must complete and submit the Back to Work CT program application electronically – no paper applications will be accepted.

Following the completion of the required eight consecutive weeks of employment, the Department of Revenue Services may contact an applicant directly to verify their employment.

On the Department of Revenue Services’ website, ct.govdrs, you can find the Back to Work CT application as well as additional information about the program.

This holiday season, states across the country are providing bonus payments to their residents.

Several states now have their own programs to benefit residents, with each local government deciding who qualifies for a fourth stimulus check and how much they will receive.

Residents in California who were required to file their 2020 tax return by October 15 received the Golden State Stimulus.

As of October 31, about half of the nine million residents had received their checks, with the remaining checks being mailed.

To be eligible for the payments, you must have lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year and still be a California resident when the payment is made…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.