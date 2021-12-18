Update on the New Year’s’stimulus’ checks – Three options for replacing child tax credit payments next year with cash.

AMERICANS are being urged to review their stimulus payment options after monthly child tax credits ended.

It comes as some states are set to provide a form of universal basic income (UBI) to families, while others are hoping to give their residents a state-wide stimulus check to help cover costs.

Although these may not apply to everyone, here are three stimulus check programs that could replace child tax credits in the New Year.

Some states and cities are offering their own version of a stimulus payment for residents in the absence of a federal one.

States like California and Minnesota are just two of a number of states offering programs like Golden State Stimulus II program, which offers California residents over (dollar)568 million in extra funding to make it through the end of the year.

Maine is offering to send out (dollar)285 checks to over half a million residents, while in Maryland, qualifying individuals can receive anywhere from (dollar)300 to (dollar)500.

Some states are offering profession-related checks, like Florida which is giving (dollar)1000 to first responders and Pre-K through 12 teachers.

And the buck doesn’t stop there – cities like Seattle are offering payments to low-income individuals, like the Seattle Relief Fund which offers a one-time check up to (dollar)3000.

Instead of a one-time stimulus checks, some states have gone a little further by offering routinely scheduled universal basic income payments to qualifying individuals.

Columbia, Chicago, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Santa Ana are doing some UBI payments for low-income individuals.

In Columbia, 100 low-income fathers will receive (dollar)500 monthly checks for a year.

Those making less than (dollar)35,000 in Chicago will be receiving (dollar)500 monthly payments, while Los Angeles has a similar program offering (dollar)1000 monthly payments to those making below the poverty line.

Teens in New Orleans will be getting (dollar)350 monthly payments through the state’s financial literacy program.

And Newark, New Jersey is expanding its “guaranteed income pilot program,” that allows 400 residents to get payments for two years.

Millions of Americans might get federal stimulus payments during the tax season next year.

And you might be eligible for two reasons: your family welcomed a newborn to the world in 2021, or you’re living abroad.

This would apply to the latest economic relief package known as the American Rescue Act, which included (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks.

Just thousands of Americans living overseas have received stimulus checks during the pandemic, according to CNBC.

"The scale of the payments going overseas is less than 1percent of…