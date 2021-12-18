Update on the stimulus check: Cities and states are now offering universal basic income payments of up to (dollar)12,000 per year.

STIMULUS checks have given Americans a taste of universal basic income (UBI), but residents in some states and cities are becoming accustomed to it.

The Universal Basic Income (UBI) is a set of recurring payments provided by the government to individuals.

These can be paid monthly, several times a year, or once a year.

This is the theme of entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s 2020 presidential campaign, which he launched after leaving the Democratic Party.

Mr Yang then floated the idea of giving half a million low-income residents (dollar)2,000 payments each year during his campaign for mayor of New York City.

And, surprise, he didn’t win.

Several Covid-19 relief packages were passed during the height of the pandemic, including federal stimulus checks to Americans.

Those, on the other hand, were not set up to repeat.

Instead, they served the purpose of helping low-income citizens stimulate the economy by providing them with more money to spend during a recession.

While another stimulus package is unlikely to be passed at the federal level, some states continue to provide UBI to their residents, as listed below.

Alaska has been issuing checks to its citizens through the Alaska Permanent Fund for some time.

The fund, which has been around since 1982, was created to distribute a portion of state oil revenues to state residents.

Annual dividends are paid to eligible citizens from the sovereign wealth fund.

You must have lived in Alaska for at least a year to qualify, but you are ineligible if you have been convicted of state felonies or imprisoned.

This year’s payment, totaling (dollar)1,114 per person, was distributed to 643,000 Alaskans.

The most money was paid out in 2008, when it was (dollar)2,069.

Pittsburgh intends to use some of its Covid funds to help 200 low-income families.

For the next two years, those households will receive payments of (dollar)500 per month.

The city will begin making payments later this year, according to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

Those payments would total (dollar)12,000 if they received them in full for the entire 24 months.

For fathers in need, there is a similar program in Columbia, South Carolina.

In Columbia, 100 low-income fathers were given debit cards worth (dollar)500 last month.

Those payments will be continued for another 11 months.

Low-income households will be able to participate in the UBI program in Chicago.

Families earning less than (dollar)35,000 per year will receive a monthly payment of (dollar)500.

5,000 families in Chicago will be affected by the payment…

