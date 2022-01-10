Update on the stimulus: Five Covid-19 support programs will continue in 2022, with up to $80,000 in funding available.

Update on the stimulus: Five Covid-19 support programs will continue in 2022, with grants of up to $80,000 available.

As soon as the Covid-19 pandemic broke out two years ago, the federal government rolled out a slew of programs to assist individuals and businesses.

Some of the aid has since ended, such as monthly child tax credits and stimulus checks, but five programs will continue in 2022.

Payments on student loans were supposed to resume on February 1, 2022.

The Department of Education, on the other hand, extended the student loan payment pause until May 1, 2022 on December 22, 2021.

“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the effects of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on the White House website.

The following services will be provided by student loan relief in the future:

The next program that will be available in 2022 is SNAP’s emergency assistance.

Food stamps are another common name for it.

The US Department of Agriculture provided an additional (dollar)1 billion in food assistance per month at the start of the pandemic.

During this time, these funds have assisted an estimated 25 million low-income families in putting food on the table.

The emergency SNAP benefits were supposed to end at the end of September 2021, but a few states have decided to keep them going.

The following is a list of states that have extended the emergency SNAP benefit, which is worth at least (dollar)95 more, until January:

If you apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), you may be eligible for the following benefits:

The rental assistance program is another Covid-19 program that will continue in 2022.

This program can assist you and your family in receiving immediate payment of up to 18 months’ rent and utilities.

To be eligible for rental assistance, you must have suffered financial hardship as a result of the pandemic and be in arrears on your rent.

However, you must act quickly if you want to receive up to (dollar)63,000 in financial assistance, as some states are closing applications.

The homeowner assistance fund (HAF) is a federal program that provides states with billions of dollars to help residents catch up on late payments.

Each state will receive a minimum of (dollar)50 million, which can be used for mortgage relief, utility bills, and other housing costs.

The National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA) has created an interactive map to assist you in locating available housing assistance in your state.

California, for example, has recently begun accepting applications for its mortgage relief program.

It is expected to assist between 20,000 and 40,000 struggling homeowners, with a maximum award of (dollar)80,000.

Maryland is a state…

