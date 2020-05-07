Upgrading to iPhone SE? Here Are Things to Do on Old iPhone Before Switching

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Apple’s new iPhone SE 2 will arrive soon, and with it comes to the process of shifting contacts, pictures, and apps to a new phone could take time.

Setting up any new phone can feel like a chore if you have quite a few apps and photos. However, doing such tasks before iPhone SE would be delivered doesn’t seem like a burden for the users.

Here’s how to reduce unused applications, double-test that photos and videos are backed up, and create a fresh backup of your current cellphone.

ALSO READ: Forget iPhone 12. Apple to Launch Low-Cost iPhone in 2021 with Side-Mounted Touch ID, LCD Display

Everyone should relate to downloading an app or game to check it out, and forget to open it again. Users should go through the apps in their smartphones and uninstall anything they longer use.

To delete iPhone apps, long-press on an app icon until it begins to wiggle. Tap on the small “X” that shows up in the upper-left corner of the app icon to delete the app.

Photos and videos are a number of the most treasured things on the iPhone, so make sure these items are backed up. The first step is to use an image backup carrier like Apple’s iCloud Photo Library or the Google Photos app.

iCloud is the easiest way to back up the files and is installed into iOS. But relying on how large the library is, users might have to subscribe to a larger iCloud storage amount, which could cost from $0.99 up to $9.99 a month. Turn on iCloud photo backup by opening the Settings app on your iPhone and going to Photos and toggle the transfer after iCloud Photos to the On position.

Google Photos offers free unlimited storage for “high-quality” photos and videos. That means Google will compress pictures larger than 16-megapixels and 4K movies to 1080p. As long as users don’t mind a slight difference in quality, Google Photos is the most economical choice for many. Google’s storage plans range from $1.99 to $9.99 a month.

Regardless of which provider you use, make sure the iPhone is plugged into a charger and is connected to a Wi-Fi network. That would make sure the phone battery doesn’t die, speed up the transferring procedure, and keep your data.

Over time, the iPhone storage (the storage on any device, for that matter) starts to build up to random files and different junk.

Open the Settings app, then go to General > iPhone Storage and wait for the web page to load. The page can take some seconds to load, depending on how plenty of stuff users have on their iPhone. Once it does, review each suggestion and category and decide what surely desires to stay, and then delete the rest.

ALSO READ: iPhone SE 2 Will Have iPhone 8 Design, iPhone 11 Performance: Rumor

Finally, with garage cleared, apps deleted, and treasured memories saved correctly off of the device, it’s time to back up your iPhone. The process should go faster than before because there are lesser items on the phone now.

The easiest way to do that is to open the Settings app, tap on the user’s name at the top of the list, and then go to iCloud > iCloud Backup > Back up now. Make sure the device is linked to a Wi-Fi network and connected to a charger.