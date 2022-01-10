Uplift in Universal Credit: Campaigners are calling for a £20 increase to be reinstated, claiming that millions of people are forced to choose between heating and eating.

Uplift in Universal Credit: Campaigners are calling for a £20 increase to be reinstated because millions of people are forced to choose between heating and eating.

Households will see energy bill increases of around £700 later this year, just months after the £20-a-week universal credit uplift was removed.

New calls have been made for the government to increase universal credit payments, despite warnings that even cutting back on food will not be enough to help struggling families heat their homes this winter.

Several charities have predicted that if the government does not provide immediate assistance to those most affected by the escalating cost of living crisis, millions more households will go into debt, turn to food banks, and “spiral into destitution.”

After regulator Ofgem raised the energy price cap in October, energy bills have already risen by at least £139 for millions of households, with the figure set to rise by as much as £700 when the next adjustment is made in the spring.

The removal of the temporary £20-per-week uplift to universal credit, which was introduced in March 2020 to help people deal with the financial ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic, coincided with the increase in the price cap in the autumn.

According to the British Retail Consortium, food prices are also rising and will continue to do so in the coming months, at a faster rate than in 2021.

The Trussell Trust, a food bank charity, is bracing for a “record” winter, while Age UK fears that vulnerable elderly people will still be unable to pay their bills even if they skip meals due to the deepening crisis.

According to charities, restoring the £20 universal credit uplift “immediately” would be the most effective way to protect those on the lowest incomes this winter.

“I am deeply concerned about the cost of living crisis…There is a large population of people who have very little protection from price increases and can quickly spiral into destitution, meaning they can’t afford absolute necessities like food, heating, lighting, or sanitary goods,” said Garry Lemon, Trussell Trust’s director of policy and research.

“The disparity between what they can afford and the cost of basic necessities is widening.”

The need for [our]food banks is an example of that.”

“The Government should reinstate the £20 increase and make it permanent,” Mr Lemon added.

We know they can do it because they just did it [in 2020].”

