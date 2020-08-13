Urgent warning for motorists – driving in storms could invalidate insurance

A car insurer has warned drivers heading out in the bad weather that they might not be covered if there’s an accident.

While rain and wind alone aren’t enough to invalidate your policy, if the insurer decides you took an unnecessary risk – for example driving through a puddle when you didn’t know how deep it was – it might not pay out.

And the problem is only made worse after months of lockdown where people have spent long periods not driving at all.

Clare Egan, head of motor insurance at Admiral, said: “To avoid the risk of unnecessary accidents on the roads, it’s vital that drivers understand how to stay safe to benefit themselves and other road users in these conditions.

“Driving through heavy rain isn’t an easy task as it makes for poor road conditions, including poor visibility as well as an increased risk of aquaplaning, so if your journey isn’t essential, consider delaying the trip until the storm eases off.

“If it’s essential for you to drive, remember that stopping distances increase during wet weather, so you should leave at least a four-second gap between you and the car in front.

“When there’s lots of rainfall roads quickly become flooded. Six inches of water is enough to reach the bottom of most cars which can cause potential loss of control and stalling.

“It’s always best to avoid driving into flood water, as you never know how deep it may be, and if you take a risk you may not be covered by your insurance for any damage caused.

“If you must head out on the roads during the storm, watch your speed, keep an eye on the changing road conditions, and most of all – keep safe.”