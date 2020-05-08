US drills are expected to lower oil and gas rigs to the lowest levels ever

By Scott DiSavino

(Reuters) – The number of oil and gas rigs operating in the U.S. is expected to hit an all-time low this week – reflecting data from 80 years – as the energy industry reduces production and spending on handling the corona virus reduces fuel demand crashes .

Global fuel demand has declined by around 30%, and companies are dramatically cutting spending, firing thousands of workers and shutting down production to offset global congestion. Consumption has increased slightly in the past few weeks, but the supply overhang is likely to continue for months if not years.

Drills have cut an average of 55 oil rigs a week since mid-March after crude oil prices began to drop due to the corona virus and a brief oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“The big corona virus derigging started in the middle to the end of the first quarter and had a positive impact on the starts in the big US oil slate games,” said Enverus Rig Analytics analysts. The number of oil rigs decreased 38% in April and 62% last year.

Analysts believe companies will continue to pull drilling rigs for the rest of the year and will be reluctant to activate many new units in 2021 and 2022.

Raymond James predicted that the number of oil and gas rigs would decrease from around 800 in late 2019 to around 400 by mid-year and 200 in late 2020. The investment bank expects an average of only 225 drilling rigs in 2021.

According to Baker Hughes, the number in Canada dropped to a record low of just 26 oil rigs two weeks ago.

US crude oil futures fell below $ 24 a barrel on Thursday, a decrease of about 60% since the beginning of the year as the government blocks the pandemic to stop global economic growth and energy demand.

U.S. financial services company Cowen & Co said 37 of the independent exploration and manufacturing companies it tracks have been cutting their spending plans since the beginning of March when crude oil prices started falling, which means a 45% drop in investment in 2020. Before the fall in prices, a decline of 11% was forecast.

