US, European Stock Futures Rise; Dollar Retreats: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) – US and European equity futures rose along with government bond yields due to continued optimism that the fatal outbreak of the corona virus could subside in some key epicentres.

The dollar, an important barometer of financing burdens, has retreated the most since late March. In another sign of stress relief, Indonesia posted record dollar bond sales. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose nearly 2% after rising nearly 3% on Monday. Futures on the U.S. S&P 500 rose after yesterday’s index peaked since March 13.

China’s stocks rose and the yuan rose when the markets reopened there after the central bank continued to provide targeted stimulus during the break. Australia’s dollar and bond yields extended their gains after the Reserve Bank signaled that the markets are working well enough to allow a short-term reduction in liquidity injections.

The mostly positive tone in the markets is due to further signs that the coronavirus crisis could weaken in some areas. Italy, France, Germany and Spain reported fewer new cases. Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York, said the deaths showed signs of reaching a plateau. In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to announce a month-long state of emergency.

Many market participants continue to warn of the expectations of a sustained rally until the profit outlook clears up.

“It will be difficult to maintain optimism towards the equity markets until we see more clarity about corporate earnings prospects and until the spread of analyst forecasts wanes,” said Marija Veitmane, a multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets .

Elsewhere, the pound stabilized after a decline when Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized in isolation on Sunday after 10 days, was transferred to an intensive care unit as his condition worsened.

These are some of the key steps in the markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% from 3:07 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 index rose 7% in New York. The Topix index rose by 0.5%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.9%. The Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.4%.

Currencies

The yen was trading at $ 108.89 a dollar, up 0.3%. The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to $ 7.0850 per dollar. The euro hardly changed at USD 1.0824. The British pound rose 0.4% to USD 1.2281.

tie up

10-year government bond yields rose four basis points to 0.71%. Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 13 basis points to 0.90%.

raw materials

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil rose 3.6% to $ 27.01 a barrel. Gold was barely changed at $ 1,660 an ounce.

You can find more articles like this at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay up to date with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.