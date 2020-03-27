US investors are buying consumer stocks in anticipation of an economy

By David Randall and April Joyner

March 25 (Reuters) – While a $ 2 trillion aid package is going through Congress, some investors are finding bargains on consumer discretionary goods that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The provisions of the draft law to expand unemployment benefits and support the sectors most affected by the pandemic – and thus to maintain consumer pay checks – would give the sector a boost, said Brian Jacobsen, multi-asset strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management .

“This chaos is normalizing an airstrip again,” he said.

The massive bill includes a $ 500 billion fund to support industry and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $ 3,000 each to millions of US families.

Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments, said her company recently bought shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and the discount retailer TJX Companies Inc and held positions in Starbucks Corp and McDonald’s Corp. increased.

These stocks are between 24% and 31% lower than on February 19 when US stocks peaked. However, Tengler expects consumer discretionary goods to develop well in the coming months.

Travel-related stocks, many of which are in the consumer discretionary sector, have already started to recover in anticipation of a tax relief. The shares of the cruise companies Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd fell by almost 80% between February 19 and March 18. In the five trading sessions since then, Carnival stocks have risen by 67% and Royal Caribbean stocks have risen by almost 90%.

Cruise companies and other travel companies should immediately be awarded a supplementary package, said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

In the long term, Detrick said, the biggest beneficiaries of Washington’s efforts to strengthen the U.S. economy are likely to be technology companies that performed industry-leading and outperformed on the recent nearly 11-year bull market. The S&P 500 technology index has dropped 15% since the beginning of the year, while the broader S&P 500 has dropped 23%.

Certain tech stocks are well positioned to withstand the expected loss in sales in the first half of the year, said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at 1879 Advisors. His company sees opportunities in subscription-based software companies such as Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc and Cisco Systems Inc.

“You have the most attractive profit growth profile,” said Pursche. “Even if sales are cut back by a quarter or two, pent-up demand will emerge as soon as things return to normal.”

Such resilience will be critical if the Aid Act is insufficient to ward off a deep recession – or if Congress doesn’t exist at all. These possible scenarios have prevented some portfolio managers from sticking their toes back into stocks at bargain prices.

“It’s near the end zone, but you could still find a way to fumble it,” said Jacobsen of Wells Fargo.

As a result, investors claim to be evaluating companies’ balance sheets in search of bargains.

For Mark Travis, co-founder and portfolio manager at Intrepid Capital, TJX and the shoe brand Skechers USA Inc are among the companies that are just right for you. Both are well positioned to gain market share as soon as the economy opens up again, he said.

“They will be able to survive the storm much longer than their rivals when the stimulus’s first blow wears off,” he said. (Reporting by David Randall and April Joyner; editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Leslie Adler)