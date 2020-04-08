US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Tuesday, with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of Pinduoduo and Trip.com Group surged 5.56 percent and 4.18 percent, respectively, leading the advancers in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of NetEase and Baidu retreated 3.15 percent and 1.12 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. equities surrendered their earlier gains to finish lower on Tuesday as market momentum eased in late session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.13 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 22,653.86. The S&P 500 was down 4.27 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,659.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 25.98 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,887.26.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, rose 3.23 percent to 46.47 on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index stood at 3,063.01, marking a 2.36-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 3.29-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.