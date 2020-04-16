US out of work insurance claims as a result of coronavirus lockdown rise over 22 million

The US Labor Department reported that 5.245 million even more Americans filed novice insurance claims for unemployment last week. That brings the total increase in United States joblessness over the past month to over 22 million, almost cleaning out all of the job gains considering that the 2008 economic crisis. United States initial out of work cases increased 5.25 million in the week till April 11.

