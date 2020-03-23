US Senate fails to agree on economic stimulus package

First failure in the Senate for the huge recovery plan of the American economy carried by the Republicans. This text, ardently desired by Donald Trump to protect the activity of the private sector in the face of the epidemic, met this Sunday with opposition from the Democrats, during a procedural vote in the Senate. He was only supported by 47 senators out of the 100 who could vote, far from the 60 votes required to overcome this first procedural obstacle.

The Democrats justified their opposition to the White House plans by explaining that the text presented “many, many problems” “It includes huge, unprotected bailouts for people and workers, with no liability, and it bypasses our hospitals and health care workers who need our help“Criticized the leader of the Democratic minority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer on Twitter. The Democrats hope in particular to release more funds for hospitals.

The positions of the donkey party’s elected representatives were very badly received by the Republicans, who warned of the negative consequences of this vote and recalled that everyone agreed on the urgency of the current situation. “Markets will plunge tomorrow, and the savings of millions of Americans with“Responded Republican Senator John Cornyn after the surprise failure of this procedural vote. The head of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, accused the opposition “to play with the American economy and the Americans” He warned that he would call a new procedural vote whenever he wanted, regardless of complaints. The latter will therefore take place on Monday morning, unless an agreement is obtained before 9.45 a.m. local time (1.45 p.m. French time).

Ongoing negotiations to reach an agreement

However, negotiations continue behind the scenes in order to reach an agreement between the two parties. “We are closer than ever to an agreement“Assured Chuck Schumer, adding that he remained in close contact with the US Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin. The White House also continues to put pressure on Capitol Hill to validate its text: “we are working urgently with Congress to support the millions of workers, small businesses and industries who have been hit hard by the virus when they have done nothing to deserve it“Said Donald Trump at a press conference in the White House during the vote.”This will help our economy and you will see it take off once it is all over“Predicted the head of state, while refusing to advance an estimate of the date for the resumption of economic activity.

After the procedural vote, the text will then be submitted to a final vote in the Senate and then to a vote in the House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, before being promulgated by Donald Trump. The White House is pushing for its validation to be as rapid as possible: Sunday, shortly before the vote, Steven Mnuchin had called on Congress to approve the recovery plan as early as Monday. “We need this money now“, He hammered.

Strong reactions on the markets, Monday

The failure of trade in the Senate sent the wrong signal to the markets. Oil prices in Asia collapsed on Monday following the vote. In the morning, a barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) lost 2.5% in the first trades to 22 dollars, while Brent of the North Sea fell by 4.9% to 25 dollars a barrel.

Similarly, the various open financial centers recorded significant losses. Chinese stock markets opened in the red on Monday, Hong Kong plunging by more than 5%, after the failure of the US Congress to agree on a gigantic recovery plan against the coronavirus. In the first exchanges, the Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange lost 5.02% to 21,659.55 points. In mainland China, the Shanghai Stock Exchange yielded 2.38% at 2,680.23 points and that of Shenzhen 2.36% at 1,664.23 points. In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange was hesitant in the morning, its major index, the Nikkei, tentatively climbing 0.4%.

The possibility of an agreement between Republicans and Democrats in Congress could, however, limit losses in the markets. In addition, the United States should quickly clarify its response to the epidemic, so that “to reverse the curveOf the number of infected, said Donald Trump. The American president will communicate, fifteen days after the first measures, in other words at the end of March, on “the direction we want to take” Uncertainty reigns for the moment, the occupant of the White House wishing to avoid that “the cure is worse than the disease itself“