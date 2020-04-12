US senators call Saudi officials and ask them to start the oil cut

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. senators from oil countries who recently introduced laws to remove American troops from Saudi Arabia said Saturday they had spoken to three officials from the UK and asked them to take concrete measures to reduce crude oil production seize.

Saudi Arabia and Russia were about to conclude an agreement to cut crude oil production by a record 10 million barrels a day. Oil prices had dropped to 18-year lows when the coronavirus outbreak closed economies around the world and after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia increased production in a race for market share.

Senator Dan Sullivan said after the call that Saudi Arabia’s measures to increase production during a pandemic are “inexcusable” and “will not be forgotten”.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editor by Jonathan Oatis)