US stock futures advance with oil; Dollar drops: markets wrap

(Bloomberg) – US stock futures rose as European stocks fluctuated as investors counted on higher profits, a Federal Reserve decision, and key American economic data. The dollar fell for a third day as oil recovered in New York.

Nasdaq futures rose after Alphabet Inc. achieved sales that exceeded estimates. This shifted the focus somewhat on the sell-off of megacap tech stocks such as Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. on Tuesday. Gains in energy and banking stocks helped the Stoxx Europe 600 index gain more, but they were offset by a decline in health. Nursing stocks have been pulling out of the best-performing sector since the virus-inspired sell-off began. Barclays Plc jumped and the lender reported an increase in trading sales.

Italy’s bonds slipped after Fitch Ratings downgraded the nation’s rating a day above garbage a day before the European Central Bank’s rate decision. Treasures climbed. The dollar slipped against most of its major competitors for a third day. WTI oil futures recovered after falling 27% in two sessions.

The US gross domestic product report lands just a few hours before the Fed’s decision and as America and countries around the world discuss how to resume activity. Affected nations like Spain say they need at least another eight weeks to fully lift the restrictions. Production in the largest economy is expected to be grim as the impact of the pandemic is emerging. Profits from megacaps such as General Electric Co., Mastercard Inc. and Facebook Inc. will also give investors an insight into the effects of the outbreak.

“We have some very extreme metrics for the stroke we just took and the markets are still moving around trying to get an overview of where we will be in the third and fourth quarters,” said Christopher Smart, global Chief strategist at the Barings Investment Institute. said on Bloomberg TV. “It’s very difficult right now, without knowing where the disease will be and how quickly people will feel good when they go back to work and return to stores until there is a vaccine.”

As the winning season is in full swing, more and more companies are cutting jobs and throwing their hands at future forecasts. Based on results up to Tuesday, Morgan Stanley earnings for European companies will decrease 30% in the quarter. The expectations are similar for the second and third quarters.

Elsewhere, stocks outperformed in Sydney and also rose in Seoul, although Samsung Electronics Co. warned that earnings could decline in the second quarter as the pandemic hits demand. Japan is closed for vacation.

South Africa’s rand and the Hungarin Forint rallied emerging market currencies, which were heading for their best daily gains against the dollar in about three weeks.

The main movements in the markets are:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2% at 10:41 a.m. London time. The British FTSE 100 index rose 1%. The futures on the S&P 500 index increased by 1%. The Nasdaq 100 Index Futures rose 1.2%. The MSCI Asia Pacific index rose 0.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% to 1,248.33. The euro gained 0.4% to USD 1.0864. The British pound fell 0.1% to $ 1.2417. The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to $ 106.49 per dollar.

tie up

The 10-year government bond yield declined two basis points to 0.59%. Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.267%. The spread of 10-year Italian bonds over German ones rose by seven basis points to 2.269 percentage points.

raw materials

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil rose 14.4% to $ 14.12 a barrel. Brent crude rose 4.1% to $ 21.29 a barrel. Gold weakened 0.1% to $ 1,705.95 an ounce. Carbon rose by 1.6% to EUR 20.54 per ton.

