US stock futures extend their loss after gloomy economic data

(Bloomberg) – US stock index futures extended losses as a new round of gloomy economic data dampened demand for riskier assets.

Contracts for the S & P 500 fell 0.6% in Tokyo at 10:52 a.m. Futures slumped 2.4% on Wednesday, with the underlying S&P 500 index also dropping after data showed that factory production had been the most down since March 1946 and retail sales were down the most. According to a Federal Reserve report, the economy was on the defensive due to the corona virus.

“A flood of bad data and news, mostly from the United States, was mainly responsible for the risk-off environment,” said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG Markets in Melbourne. “The mood on the market has changed in the past 24 hours. It will take a long time for some.”

The S&P 500 fell 2.2% from a month’s high on the spot market, with all key groups falling. Financial stocks fell when the pandemic hit Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, while Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. followed their rivals and deferred billions for credit losses. The oil fell to its lowest level in almost two decades.

President Donald Trump said he would release guidelines on easing home stay rules on Thursday, citing signs that the outbreak in parts of the country has reached a plateau. Trump has sought to loosen socially distancing measures that have resulted in companies being closed all month and costing more than 16 million Americans in the past month.

“Investors expect economic activity to resume soon as the virus appears to be at its peak,” said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co. “But we are not in a situation in which we are confident can leave that hope. ” . The markets have priced in bad economic data and it remains vulnerable to news flows. “

