US STOCKS futures lower due to fears of yet another wave of viral infections

* Coty jumps after selling majority stake in the unit

* Marriott declines as earnings miss lower estimates

* Energy values ​​decrease when oil prices weaken

* Futures off: Dow 0.92%, S&P 0.95%, Nasdaq 0.67% (add details, comment; update prices)

By Medha Singh

May 11 (Reuters) – US stock index futures fell Monday after a strong week of earnings for Wall Street as investors became cautious about a second wave of coronavirus infections and several countries reopened their economies.

Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp fell more than 1% in premarket trading as oil prices fell after Germany and South Korea reported an increase in COVID-19 cases after the blockages were eased.

Beaten travel-related stocks, including Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., each declined more than 2%.

Marriott International Inc lost 1.8% as the quarterly profit did not meet the already drastically lower expectations as bookings declined.

Hope for a revival in business led to a rally on Wall Street last week. The Nasdaq made up for all of the losses for 2020 as investors looked beyond the poor economic data, including the historic 20.5 million jobs lost in April.

“The market’s confidence in positive news about coronavirus is too optimistic and there is a significant risk that the opening of the economy will be much slower than many think,” said Ewout van Schaick, Head of Multi Asset at NN Investment Partners in the Netherlands.

However, the S&P 500 benchmark is still more than 13% below its February record high, and analysts have warned against a sell-off again as macroeconomic data deteriorates, indicating a deep and ongoing global recession.

“We believe it is likely a route for investors to follow the step much higher from here,” said Eoin Murray, investment manager at Federated Hermes.

After the financial markets priced in negative US interest rates for the first time last week, all eyes will be on Jerome Powell’s prospects for the economy at a webcast event on Wednesday.

At 7:50 a.m.CET, the Dow E-Minis fell 223 points, or 0.92%. S&P 500 e-minis fell 27.75 points or 0.95% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis fell 61.75 points or 0.67%.

In a bright spot, cosmetics maker Coty Inc rose 13.3% after agreeing to sell a $ 4.3 billion stake in its professional beauty and retail hair business to KKR. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Shounak Dasgupta)