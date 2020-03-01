Use of 49.3: demonstrations outside the Assembly and several major cities

Anger is mounting. Hundreds of people – including yellow vests – gathered this Saturday evening in front of the National Assembly in Paris, a few minutes after the announcement of the use of 49.3 by the government to pass the pension reform.

The numerous CRS present on the spot thus improvised a cordon in front of the Bourbon palace, specifies our reporter on the spot. “Nothing can stop us,” sang the protesters.

Present in the rally, the member of the rebellious France, Eric Coquerel denounced a “coup, a hold-up”, adding that “49.3 by itself, does not even need to comment”.

Rally in front of the National Assembly after the government announced the use of 49.3 for pension reform. pic.twitter.com/HuHUNQm4Za – Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) February 29, 2020

Philippe Poutou in the procession in Bordeaux

Several rallies were also held in several major cities in France such as Lyon, Marseille, Lille or Toulouse. Also in Bordeaux, the former presidential candidate Philippe Poutou present in the procession, denounced the “social violence” of the government.

“We know this is just the start. There will certainly be the organization of a response in the coming days, “he said.

🔴 Rally against the government’s coup In response to the activation of 49-3 by the government, spontaneous rally in front of the Hotel de Ville in Bordeaux.

Bordeaux en Luttes is present! ➡️ The live reaction of @PhilippePoutou pic.twitter.com/YL7ABV7V7b – Bordeaux En Luttes (@EnLuttes) February 29, 2020

The campaign room of Edouard Philippe, head of the municipal list in Le Havre, was tagged and stoned on Saturday evening by demonstrators. “49.3 Philippe takes the fever”, “Let us put him in quarantine”, “Denial of democracy” could be read on inscriptions freshly spray painted.

One hundred and forty people, according to the police, who left town hall, had started to beat the pavement after dark in the streets of Le Havre.

“It pays me” newsletter The newsletter that improves your purchasing power

Barely an hour after the announcement of the 49.3 appeal by Édouard Philippe, the elected Republicans announced that they had tabled a censure motion against the government. In the process, in a separate step, part of the left did the same.

The three left-wing groups in the Assembly (PS, LFI, PCF) as well as Jennifer de Temmerman (non-registered, ex-LREM) – that is 63 deputies – denounced in their motion “a government that is trampling on parliamentary procedure”.

The secretary general of the CGT, Philippe Martinez, denounced the “deeply scandalous attitude” of the government and announced a mobilization of the unions “as of next week” to protest against this appeal.