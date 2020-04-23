Use of Coronavirus Pandemic Drones Raises Privacy Concerns: Drones Spread Fear, Local Officials Say

Pandemic drones were developed to fight off COVID-19 by detecting those with infections and also disinfecting places that can’t be reached by people. According to Independent’s latest report, the newly developed pandemic drones are raising privacy concerns, as stated by local officials.

According a report from The Next Web, new drones were developed by Draganfly to detect the symptoms of COVID-19 to contain the number of infections caused by the novel coronavirus. Another drone was developed by Digital Aerolus that can fight the ongoing pandemic. The drone called Aertos 123-UVC is equipped with ultraviolet light that can kill different kinds of viruses, including the coronavirus.

COVID-19-killer drones are currently used in different hospitals and other medical facilities. With the drones flying ability, together with its ultra-violet light, places that are hard to reach by a person can now be disinfected with ease.

However, according to The Independent, local officials have received complaints that the pandemic drones are raising privacy concerns, and are said to be spreading fear to the public. Should we still use them as a weapon against the infectious coronavirus?

According to The Independent’s report, the local police in Westport, Connecticut, will be conducting trials to check if social distancing is being practiced by their citizens, and also to detect individuals showing symptoms such as coughing and fever, caused by the novel coronavirus.

First responders are finding ways to effectively monitor social distancing and to ease the further spread of COVID-19 to keep their personnel and community members safe. However, concerns about the privacy, efficacy, and also the overall need for the drone solution have been raised.

Local police coordinated with the company Draganfly to use their drone for test flights. Captain Ryan Paulsson, head of the department’s drone program, and Police Chief Foti Koskinas, worked together to test the new technology called the “Flatten the Curve Pilot Programme”.

“Using drones remains a go-to technology for reaching remote areas with little to no manpower required. Because of this technology, our officers will have the information and quality data they need to make the best decision in any given situation,” said Police Chief Koskinas in the report.

However, questions have been raised by the communities as to how accurate remote fever detection via drone can be. The community has questioned the program if it is even useful given that many people are asymptomatic, while some individuals use medication to control their cough or fever.

Although some local residents were interested in the potential innovative use of the pandemic drones, others fear the intrusion of the state into their privacy.

