Using food stamps, I was able to obtain free gas worth (dollar)86.

The cost of gas has risen significantly in recent years, but food stamp recipients may be able to save money at the pump by using a simple trick.

According to the AAA, the current national average gasoline price is (dollar)3.310, up from (dollar)2.385 a year ago.

According to the Labor Department, inflation is now at its highest level in four decades, with a rate of 7% in December.

However, if you receive food stamps or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), you may be eligible for free gas.

This trick was created by TikToker “caitlyn5kids,” who, as her name suggests, is a mother of five children.

Caitlyn begins the 30-second video by revealing that she spends (dollar)12 on six Pure Leaf sweet iced teas, earning her (dollar)15 in gas rewards.

“I do this multiple times until I have enough points to redeem,” she said in the text.

Caitlyn claimed in the video that thanks to the rewards, she was able to get 25 gallons of gas for free.

According to her receipt, this would have cost her (dollar)86.48 if she hadn’t had them.

Caitlyn has another trick if your car’s gas tank isn’t big enough to hold the gallons.

She fills up cans with the extra gas she doesn’t have room for in her tank.

Caitlyn received her rewards at Giant Gas, but she claims that food stamp claimants can also get them at Acme and Sam’s Club in Pennsylvania.

Check out the benefits or deals that your local store is offering to get the most out of your Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

For example, in February 2019, YouTuber Erica Miller, also known as “one cute couponer,” was rewarded with free points (which included gas) for purchasing eligible items with an EBT card at a Winn Dixie.

Mrs Miller claimed that at the time, she only paid (dollar)12.

See what Amazon has to offer in terms of food stamps.

We reveal how much food stamps each state distributes on a monthly basis on average.

Also, there are three major food stamp changes this month.