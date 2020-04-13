Values ​​to follow on Wall Street

ALIBABA GROUP, TO FOLLOW AT WALL STREET

(Reuters) – Main stocks to watch on Monday on Wall Street where the futures on the main indices suggest an opening down by about 1%:

* Oil stocks hesitate in trading in the avant-Bourse, the agreement presented as “historic” concluded by the OPEC countries and their allies to reduce world supply is not enough to allay fears linked to the fall of Requirement. EXXON MOBIL loses about 1%, CHEVRON takes 0.5% and APACHE gives up 3%.

* BOEING has mandated the investment banks Lazard and Evercore to study the hypothesis of financial aid from the federal state and that of loans from the private sector, we learned from sources close to the file. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Boeing was considering a workforce reduction plan that could affect around 10% of its employees by combining voluntary departures, early retirement and layoffs.

AIRLINES – Several major American airlines on Saturday called on the Treasury and Trump administration advisers to review or abandon the proposal that would require them to repay part of the $ 25 billion in sector aid planned in loans by Congress.

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL – The South Korean group KB Financial Group announced Friday that it has signed an agreement providing for the purchase of all the capital of the subsidiary of the American insurer in South Korea for 2.300 billion won (1.74 billion d ‘euros).

* JPMORGAN CHASE, the leading bank in the United States by assets and which is due to publish its quarterly results on Tuesday, has tightened its criteria for granting mortgage loans in an attempt to limit the risks linked to the coronavirus crisis.

* MACY’S mandated the Lazard bank to study different options in order to strengthen its balance sheet in the face of the fall in turnover linked to the current crisis, we learned from several sources close to the file.

* ALIBABA GROUP – KeyBanc raised its price target on the Chinese online trading giant to 255 dollars against 248 dollars and maintains its recommendation to “overweight”, saying it expects a recovery in volumes after the relaxation of containment measures in China.

* HALLIBURTON, SCHLUMBERGER – Wells Fargo lowered its recommendation on the two oil services groups to “line weighting” versus “overweighting”.

(Marc Angrand)