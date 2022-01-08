Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and Cash App must now report (dollar)600 transactions to the IRS, affecting millions of US business owners.

Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and Cash App all have to report (dollar)600 transactions to the IRS, which affects millions of US business owners.

New IRS rules require VENMO, PayPal, Zelle, and Cash App to report certain (dollar)600 transactions.

The online payment giants have been told that commercial transactions of that value or more must be reported starting January 1.

If a person makes more than (dollar)600 in commercial payments each year, the IRS now wants to see a 1099-K form from the app.

As a result, millions of small business owners across the United States will be subject to the regulations.

The move is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed in March to aid in the United States’ response to Covid.

The IRS previously only required apps to notify them when a user had more than 200 commercial transactions totaling more than (dollar)20,000 per year.

The change does not affect dinners shared with friends.

“PayPal and Venmo customers can tag their peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions as either personalfriends and family or goods and services by selecting the appropriate category for each transaction,” PayPal explained.

“Users should select Goods and Services whenever they are sending money to another user to purchase an item, such as a couch from a local ad listing or concert tickets,” the service added.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, Americans received an average tax refund of (dollar)2,775 in 2021, an increase of 11% from the previous year.

After several months of waiting, some taxpayers received their tax refunds in early November 2021.

How much money you get back on your tax return is determined by a variety of factors such as how early you file, government debt, and credit claims.

The IRS’s e-filing portal has yet to be launched, but it is expected to be available this month.

Last year, the IRS postponed the filing of 2020 tax returns until February 12, 2021, in order to give the agency more time to test its systems and add extra programming to avoid refund delays.

This was primarily due to the passage of a major new law in late 2020, which included tax reform and (dollar)600 stimulus checks.

This year’s deadline falls on a day other than April 15th, which is usually IRS tax day.

That’s because Emancipation Day is April 16, 2022.

President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act into effect on Emancipation Day in 1862.

3,000 slaves in the Washington, DC area were freed as a result of this act.

Since 2005, the holiday has been observed in the DC area.

Because April 16 this year falls on a Saturday, the holiday will be observed on Friday,…

