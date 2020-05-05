[VIDEO] Drone Light Show Lit Up In Philadelphia To Thank Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

21 SHARES Share Tweet

A stunning 150-drone light show lightened up the skies over Philadelphia evening this week to thank front-line workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

ALSO READ: HIV Outbreak May Be Lurking During Coronavirus The Pandemic, Experts Say

The show was designed by the drone light show creator Verge Aero, which is based University of Pennsylvania’s Pennovation Works offices and labs.

The eight-minute show was a tribute to frontliners and all those in the healthcare field during the pandemic, DailyMail reported.

The unmanned drones formed medical symbols, a flattening curve, a waving American flag, a ringing Liberty Bell, the LOVE sign, and the message “Thank u heroes.”

The show passed off just hours after the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds staged an aerial tribute to thank healthcare workers in the Philadelphia area.

ALSO READ: Are High-Speed Delivery Drones Coming? UPS Is Getting Closer to Delivering Your Items As Quick As 150 mph!

The event occurred in the center of Philadelphia. People who attended the show have been reminded to wear masks and exercise social distancing.

According to Pennovation Works, the display featured about 136 illuminated drones whizzing 400 feet over Franklin Field as part of the local #PhillyShinesBlue marketing campaign and the international #LightItBlue campaign.

The creators said they were hoping doctors, nurses, and medical experts across the city would see it.

“The show was planned to ensure maximum visibility for those inside the hospital and allow them to view the show while maintaining social distance,” Verge Aero CEO Nils Thorjussen told DailyMail.

Thorjussen said they took an opportunity to donate their resources and expertise “to stand in solidarity with these brave heroes, and convey the thanks of the American people.”

“We are profoundly grateful for their tireless work, dedication, and sacrifice,” Thorjussen added.

The show was in coordination with officers from the college and nearby hospitals with helipads. The Federal Aviation Administration was additionally on-site to ensure protection and compliance with regulations.

ALSO READ: Use of Coronavirus Pandemic Drones Raises Privacy Concerns: Drones Spread Fear, Local Officials Say

Verge Aero, a leader in drone light shows, and has showcased their skills at the Olympics and accompanied concerts through Coldplay and The Rolling Stones.

The event was a part of the #PhillyShinesBlue and #LightItBlue campaigns, featured various appreciative messages and visuals from the Liberty Bell to the Philadelphia love sign to a grumpy-looking coronavirus.

Various monuments, such as Space Needle in Washington, The Empire State Building and Times Square in New York, and the Pacific Wheel in California, were illuminated blue in #LightItBlue.

DailyMail said New York governor Andrew Cuomo marked the national show by thanking the front liners and healthcare workers who continue to fight and care for their fellowmen.

“At a time when we are fighting every day against a vicious and invisible enemy, there has been one constant: the healthcare workers who continue to fight on the front lines and care for their fellow New Yorkers.”

“They are the very definition of a hero, and we should collectively do what we can to honor and support them,” he added.

DailyMail said the healthcare employees are essential, especially during the outbreak – as hospitals had been flooded with people wanting treatment. Various groups are letting these workers know how thankful they may be for these first responders’ service.

#LightItBlue was first launched in the UK to “salute the brave (healthcare) staff risking their personal health to care for others.”