[VIDEO] Epic Games Free Games: Claim Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia Now!

Calling all gamers, here’s what you all been waiting for. Since Friday, Apr. 10, is getting near, another Epic Games Store freebies are expected to be on the free games list for this week. Excitingly, the store offers two awesome free games: Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia. As usual, downloads for these games will not be charged for any amount– as part of the store’s charity for all of us. Here’s what you should know.

It is now becoming part of the tradition for gamers out there to wait for the special free games announcement of Epic Games each time weekends are getting near. Today, Apr. 16, Epic Games has finally announced this week’s freebies that you may download now until the end of the limited schedule.

As we all know, Epic Games Store always makes a habit of giving out free video games to its customers every weekend comes in the corner. Today, of course, is not an unusual day. Epic Games now allows you to freely download the 2018 action-adventure game called Just Cause 4, and 2016 award-winning video game known as Wheels of Aurelia.

If you will be asked which among the two video games would you like to try out right away?

Wheels of Aurelia is a 2016 adventure video game from game developers Santa Ragione. If you haven’t played this award-winning game yet, here’s a chance for you to try it now.

This game is one of the most award-winning video games that ever got free on Epic. Wheels of Aurelia focuses on the story of Lella and her adventures while driving around the town. As a player, you will control Lella’s vehicle and choose how the story will end with the usage of a branching dialogue system gameplay.

Here’s a heads up though, the game can be pretty short for professional gamers out there. Luckily, it offers 16 different endings for you to choose from that pays all the efforts you’ve spent on the game. However, if you just wanted to have a fun game while lockdown, Wheels of Aurelia is the one for you.

If you’re still undecided about which one to download among the two, here’s what you should know about Just Cause 4.

Just Cause 4 is a 2018 action-adventure game that is perfect for hardcore gamers out there. As a player, you will have to assume the position of Rico Rodriguez– the protagonist from the game and fight until the end.

Now, it’s your choice which to pick.

ALSO READ: Epic Games to Offer $1 Million Reward for Proof of Sabotage and Smear Campaign Against Social Platform Houseparty