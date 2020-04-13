[VIDEO] Man With A Daredevil-Stunt Leaps Out of Hot Air Baloon At 24,000 Feet

This is the heart-stopping second a daredevil jumped out of a hot air balloon at 24,000 ft in an try and set a world document.

Swiss skydiver Marc Hauser took to the skies above Forbes, Australia, as came up with his own “shock therapy.”

Afraid of heights, this “Jet Stream Superman” launched himself from the balloon into 86 mph winds to end up the first character to skydive into the jet stream without its challenges.

The USA’s National Weather Service defined jet streams as “narrow bands of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere.”

DailyMail said Marc spent numerous months planning the stunt with his team, including pilot Steve Griffin, and some other experienced skydiver Tomas Goulburn.

In the clip, the trio clambers into the basket of the hot air balloon and begin their ascent in time to observe the sunrise.

But after climbing to a height of just over 22,000 feet, they soon begin to face issues.

The temperatures dropped drastically, accomplishing tiers as low as -40ºC, which iced over the oxygen mouth regulators for Steve and Tom.

The apparatus gets stuck open, which means that oxygen is being pumped out continuously in place of being provided with every breath.

It puts them in a chance of losing all oxygen before they can complete the flight. However, they preserve their climb nonetheless.

Adding to current problems, the temperatures have also caused the gasoline to freeze, which has brought the balloon burners flaming out.

The group frantically tries to relight them with a hand-held blow torch. But because the air inside the balloon canopy cools, they start falling at a rate of 1,100 toes per minute.

The rate would mean the group might not be able to climb any higher and so Marc is forced to leap from where they are.

Suddenly he launches himself from the gangway and begins to free-fall through the air.

Steve and Tom are left to struggle with the engine for a few irritating moments earlier than they sooner or later get it burning as soon as again.

The pair breath a sigh of relief and high-five each other knowing they may be now out of chance.

Marc is persevering with his descent as he soars high above the ground with horizontal speeds of as much as 168 mph before establishing his parachute.

He tumbles forward as he finally reaches the floor and lands in a field but is unable to peer the balloon in the sky.

Speaking afterward to Guinness World Records, Marc said everything went exceptional and saw beautiful sunrise after taking off.

“I knew I needed to leave [30 minutes later at 7,000 m when the troubles started], we were now not organized to have such kind of stress!” Marc said.

He added he couldn’t concentrate on his first task of speed anymore. “At the same time, I was concerned about my two pals within the balloon because they had been in remarkable threat,” Marc continued.

Marc said he was looking for the balloon after his touchdown and took 15 mins of his time on the ground. He said he was desperate and didn’t care about any record. Relief came afterward, he added.

While he did not destroy his very own velocity record, but Marc was offered the identity of being the first man to leap into the jet stream.

Hauser wasn’t only planning on conquering his fear of heights. Marc wanted to raise focus on what he says is the untapped, clean power capability of the jet stream, a high-altitude air current in the atmosphere.

“So I just jump with a kind of fear,” Hauser told CNN Sport as he confessed that he’s only been successful in “managing” how he feels about heights.

“I’m still scared of it. I think you should be scared if you jump out of a plane anyway. So it’s a good thing. And I think it’s protecting me. I’m absolutely fine with being a bit scared and terrified.”

