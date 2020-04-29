[VIDEO] Pentagon Releases ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ Videos; May Be Evidence That We Are Not Alone

They are confirmed to be unidentified, but are they extraterrestrial? According to CNN’s latest report, the Pentagon has officially released videos of “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” which the US Navy has also confirmed. There were three short videos showing UAPs which, according to the agency, were previously released by a private company.

The videos show what seems to be UAP sightings rapidly moving while being recorded by infrared cameras. Two of the UAP footage contain service members reacting in awe at how quickly the unidentified flying object moved through the air, while the other one speculated that they are not UFOs but it could be just a drone, experts say. Are these proof that we are not alone in the universe?

According to CNN, the veracity of the videos that were captured in September 2019 showing footage of UAPs was previously acknowledged by the US Navy. Sue Gough, Pentagon spokesperson, said that the videos were officially released to clear up misconceptions the public is having on whether the captured footage that has been circulating is real.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems,” said Gough.

“And does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” she added.

There are new formal guidelines that the US Navy has previously released to help their pilots report if they believe that they have encountered a possible UFO sighting.

The “To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences,” a company co-founded by former Blink-182 musician Tom DeLonge, first released the UAP videos captured by the US Navy in December 2017, and March 2018. Tom DeLonge concluded that the captured footage is evidence of the unidentified aerial phenomena.

“As I got close to it . . . it rapidly accelerated to the south and disappeared in less than two seconds. This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball, bouncing off a wall. It would hit and go the other way,” described David Fravor, a retired US Navy pilot.

The Pentagon has previously studied the captured footage of aerial encounters with unknown objects as a part of a since-shuttered classified program that was launched by Nevada Senator, Harry Reid.

According to the report, the program was launched in 2007 and ended in 2012 because the Pentagon assessed that there were higher priorities that should be funded. However, some members of Congress still showed interest in the issue since they received a classified briefing from US Navy officials on an unidentified aircraft last summer.

“The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications,” said Sen. Harry Reid.

